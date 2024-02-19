A youngster preparing for medical entrance tests in Kota, Rajasthan, originally hailing from Uttar Pradesh, died during treatment. This happened two days after he was rushed to MBS Hospital with high sugar level and blood pressure, officials informed on Sunday, February 18, as stated in a report by PTI.

Shivam Raghav, a 21-year-old from Aligarh, was a National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) aspirant and was gearing up for the test for the last three years. He was residing in a hostel room in Landmark City under Kunhari police station in Kota.

For the last six months, the student had high sugar levels and blood pressure. He was rushed to the hospital on February 16, Friday and his condition deteriorated, informed Sub Inspector at Kunhari police station Rajaram said.

Raghav's condition continued to deteriorate in the hospital, following which, he was shifted to ICU, where he succumbed early Sunday morning, February 18, he added.

The police handed over the body after post-mortem to his family members, who had arrived in Kota after his hospitalisation. Police lodged a case under section 174 of CrPC for investigation.



According to family members, Raghav had qualified for NEET last year but failed to secure admission into a government medical college.



This is the second such death of a student in the last four days in Kota.



Earlier on Thursday, Parneet Raj Roy (18), a Class XII student and Jamshedpur resident died in MBS Hospital after his health deteriorated in his PG room.



His father Rajiv Ranjan Roy who reached Kota to claim the body after post-mortem, had demanded an impartial probe to ascertain the exact reason behind his son's death.