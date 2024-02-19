A government-aided school in Alappuzha, Kerala, noted a protest today, Monday, February 19, over the death by suicide of a Class XII student. The student was found hanging in his home three days ago.

It was the allegation of the student's family that the boy took the extreme step on February 15, after being subjected to physical and mental torture by a few teachers in the school.

The members of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), the students' wing of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist), carried out a protest march and demanded that the school's management take action against the accused teachers.

The school gate was blocked by the police and hence, tension prevailed in the area for some time. The members entered into a scuffle with the police. Later, the members raised slogans demanding justice.

The relatives alleged that 13-year-old Prajith, a native of Kattoor in Alappuzha, was found depressed when he came home from school on February 15.

Later, he was found hanging in the room by his brother.

Quoting some of his friends, the family said the boy was harassed by a few teachers on the day over some trivial issue.

They also lodged a complaint with the chief minister, higher officials of the education department and the local police seeking action against the accused teachers.

A police officer said a case of unnatural death was registered. "An investigation is going on into the other charges raised by the family," he said.

The relatives and local people took out a procession carrying the urn with the ashes of the boy, through a road near the school as a mark of protest.