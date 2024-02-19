The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Ranchi hosted its unique Soul Carnival 2024 on Sunday, February 18, transforming a designated campus area into a vibrant Soul Zone that celebrated community, creativity, and kindness, stated a press release from the institute.

This year's event adopted a distinct approach, fostering an atmosphere of trust and shared goodwill through a trust economy.

Deviating from conventional market models, Soul Carnival 2024 eschewed fixed prices. Stall owners, IIM Ranchi volunteers, offered their diverse array of handcrafted items, culinary delights, musical performances, and engaging activities without any monetary expectations.

Instead, participants were encouraged to contribute what they deemed fair, with the collected funds reinvested into the carnival's operations or future community initiatives.

This innovative format transcended mere economic transactions, prioritising empathy and connection. Visitors engaged in meaningful interactions with stall owners, fostering a sense of belonging and shared purpose. The trust economy model proved successful, prompting spontaneous acts of generosity and fostering a spirit of collaboration.

The Soul Carnival was not just about celebrating creativity and community but also about exploring alternative economic models that emphasise trust and goodwill. The event served as a testament to the human spirit's capacity for empathy and connection and witnessed such a positive response from participants.