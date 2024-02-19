Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Lucknow successfully completed its final placements for the 38th batch of Post Graduate Programme (PGP) and 19th batch of Postgraduate Programme in Agribusiness Management (PGP-ABM) students, securing an impressive 634 offers for 576 students and placing students across various roles in Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, Sales & Marketing, Operations & Retail, and E-Commerce with top recruiters from across the globe.

The highest international package (CTC) offered to a student stood at INR 1.23 Crore Per Annum (CPA), while the highest domestic salary package (CTC) reached INR 65 LPA (Lakh Per Annum). The mean salary of students averaged around INR 30 LPA, reflecting the quality of education and talent nurtured at the institute.

The recruitment drive witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 250 domestic and international recruiters, a testament to the trust and confidence organisations places in IIM Lucknow graduates.

Prof Priyanka Sharma, Chairperson of Students' Affairs and Placement, attributed this success to the exceptional pedagogy and values instilled in students at IIM Lucknow. She remarked, "Despite the challenging job market conditions, IIM Lucknow has once again solidified its standing among the top B-Schools in the country. In a remarkable feat, the institute has proven to be a preferred destination for organisations, even in the face of a tough economic landscape."