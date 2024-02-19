The Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Calcutta’s flagship Master of Business Administration (MBA) programme concluded the final placements for the 59th batch on February 15, 2024, recording another year with 100% placements, the institute informed via a press release.

As many as 464 students took part in the process, securing 529 offers rolled out by 194 companies despite the tough market conditions.

The consulting sector emerged as the top recruiter yet again with 167 students (31.6%) bagging offers. Accenture Strategy emerged as the top recruiter among the consulting sector which included firms like EY-Parthenon, Monitor Deloitte, KPMG, PricewaterhouseCoopers, Vector Consulting and Arthur D Little, McKinsey, BCG, Bain, Kearney amongst others.

IIM Calcutta continues to attract marquee finance firms and remains the finance campus of the country.

As many as 114 students (21.5 %) entered marquee finance firms from the Private Equity, Venture Capital, Investment Banking, Markets, Asset and Wealth Management domains which saw participation from firms like Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan and Chase among others.

Both new and legacy firms participated in the process. The technology sector witnessed the participation of firms like Microsoft, Navi, Arcesium, Media.Net, Uber, Angel One, HCL, Newgen, Zomato, Javis, and NPCI which extended offers to 88 students (16.6%) and Marketing and General Management sector like ITC, Loreal, Proctor & Gamble, Dabur, Tata Administrative Services, Vedanta, Adani, Hinduja, Aditya Birla Group, Essar Group, JSW and Reliance among others which recruited 130 students (24.6%).