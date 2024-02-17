Even after strict vigilance, fifteen people were arrested today, Saturday, February 17, in Uttar Pradesh as they were allegedly planning to use unfair means in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board exam for recruitment of constables, according to a report by PTI.



After the incident, the police and the local administration have been on alert for the exam that is being held tomorrow, Sunday, February 18.



Accused arrested

"We have arrested these men for planning to use unfair means in the exam," said the Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Dhananjay Kushwaha. He also added that they were questioned and arrests were made by the surveillance team of the Kotwali police station. On further questioning, he declined to comment on how the accused wanted to execute their plan.



The District Magistrate (DM) Prem Ranjan Singh said that the police and the senior administrative officials are ensuring that the exams are successfully conducted and no unfair means are used.



The police had also arrested a man accused of taking money and making false promises to the candidates that he would help them clear the exam, added the DM.



Rs 8.99 lakh seized

According to a press statement released by the social media cell of the Ballia Police, a person named Saleem Ansari was arrested by a team from the Rasda police station. It also said that the police were successful in seizing an amount of Rs 8.99 lakh from Ansari, which he had allegedly taken from the candidates appearing for the exam, duping them in lieu of his help in clearing it, reported PTI.