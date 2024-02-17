Summer is here and the days are getting hotter. Hence, the Government of Kerala is planning to commence the Water Bell system to ensure that all school students remain hydrated by consuming adequate amounts of water, stated a report by PTI.

"We implemented it for the first time in 2019 in schools in certain areas, due to the high temperature levels there. Drawing lessons from us, states like Karnataka and Telangana implemented it later. Now, we are implementing it in schools across the state considering the rising mercury levels," the state General Education Minister's office told PTI.

Under the Water Bell initiative, a bell is rung twice, first at 10.30 pm and the next time at 2.30 pm. This is to remind all students to drink water.

Climate change has wreaked havoc and as a result, summers are soaring. This makes it all the more important to remind students that they need to consume water. Students get a five-minute break to sip on water.

"Under these circumstances, the water bell system is being introduced in schools. It will be implemented in schools from February 20," they said.

This would help avoid dehydration and other subsequent health issues among children, stated the PTI report.