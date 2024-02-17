The University of Hyderabad (UoH) organised a Distinguished Lecture titled The Path to the Nobel Prize by Nobel Laureate, Professor Richard J Roberts, New England Biolabs, Ipswich, Massachusetts on Friday, February 16, 2024 in the School of Life Sciences Auditorium.

This lecture was part of the BioAnveshana 2024 – International Conference on Frontiers in Basic Biology, Biotechnology and Bioinformatics hosted by the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics. The lecture was presided by Prof BJ Rao, Vice-Chancellor, University of Hyderabad who said it was an honour and exciting to listen to the story of success from Prof Roberts and hoped that the young students and researchers would take inspiration from his journey.

Prof Roberts delivered the lecture to a packed enthusiastic audience of faculty, young researchers, students and guests from the city. He gave interesting anecdotes of his journey from being a mathematician to a chemist. Prof Roberts said, “Wherever we go Science brings us together. My interest in Chemistry plus a fascination with games and puzzles led me to pursue a career in research.”

“It was a chance to be a detective and solve chemical puzzles in the world of science”, he added.

Prof Roberts urged the young students and researchers to use problem-solving to make learning fun, rather than take it as a chore. He shared with the audience his research over the years in collaboration with other fellow scientists and how it helped him to be awarded the Nobel Prize.

His lecture can be heard at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QVBA-AKis9k