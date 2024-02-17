At MKCG Medical College located in Berhampur, Odisha, the management of the government-run institute has suspended two fourth-year MBBS students for allegedly ragging a junior. The students have been suspended for two months, as per a report by PTI.

Santosh Kumar Mishra, Dean and Principal, MKCG Medical College, confirmed the suspensions and the students are Stalin Mohapatra and Jyoti Prakash Rout.

The ragging instance came to light when second-year MBBS student Rudra Rout filed a complaint at the Baidyanathpur police station against the duo on February 9. Also, his father complained to the anti-ragging cell.

The victim, who resides in gents hostel number 2, claimed that he was returning to his hostel on his motorcycle on the night of February 9, when two seniors asked for a ride to gents hostel number one.

"After they disembarked from my vehicle, they attacked me without reason," Rout claimed.

The police filed a case against the duo while the medical college authorities referred the matter to the anti-ragging committee.

The anti-ragging committee collected statements from the victim, the accused students, and a few others before recommending the suspension of the duo.

Police have taken statements from both parties, and the investigation has begun.

The dean mentioned that they have implemented necessary measures in accordance with guidelines to prevent ragging on campus.