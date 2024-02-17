A student reportedly ended his life tragically, after jumping off a building in Manipal town of Udupi district in Karnataka today, Saturday, February 17, reported IANS. It is alleged that the student after going through the question paper during an ongoing examination had taken this drastic step.



The deceased was identified as 19-year-old Satyam Suman, hailing from Bihar. According to the police, the student was pursuing his education at Mahe University (Manipal Academy of Higher Education) and was a second-year student at MCHP (Manipal College of Health Professions).



Question paper made the student tense?

The police informed IANS that the deceased had entered the examination hall and appeared tense after receiving the question paper. Later he left the exam hall and jumped off from a building which resulted in his death.



The reason for the student's action has not been ascertained yet, said the police. “It is unclear whether the victim was struggling with exam fear or was going through any other issue. We have initiated an investigation,” police further added.



For now, the police told IANS that a case has been registered with the Manipal police station, to investigate the matter.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666