Cochin University of Science and Technology (CUSAT) and the United States Consulate General Chennai signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on Friday, February 16, to commence an American Corner at the institute, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

This happened during the visit of the US Education Trade Delegation of 18 US universities to CUSAT. US Consul General Christopher W Hodges and Cusat Registrar Prof Dr V Meera signed the MoU and Vice-Chancellor Dr P G Sankara was present too.

In a flexible partnership model, the US runs 600 American Spaces around the world. These American Corners receive funds, training and support from the US government but are run by the host institutions.



They run programmes in six key areas:

- Alumni engagement

- English programmes

- STEM programmes

- Information about the US education

- Cultural programmes

- Community engagement

Via its e-Library USA platform, the American Corner at CUSAT will offer academic and research resources. English language skills and professional development programmes, media literacy workshops, exchange opportunities with US Institutions and advising services for studying in the US. It will also help create opportunities for student exchanges and research collaborations.

The corner at CUSAT is gearing up to open this year and all the activities conducted at the corner will be free of charge.