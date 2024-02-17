As per the guidelines issued by the Indian Nursing Council (INC), the Government of Bihar has granted permission to 17 nursing institutes to commence Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and BSc Nursing courses, stated a report by PTI.

It was on February 16, Friday, that a notification regarding the same was put out and as per the notification, there will be a total of 1,020 seats (60 each in each institute) in all 17 nursing institutes.

Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) is a two-year diploma and it will be offered by nine institutes; General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) is a three-year one (including a six-month internship) and it will be offered by four institutes; and Bachelor of Science in Nursing or (BSc Nursing) is a four-year undergraduate degree programme and will be offered by four institutes, stated the PTI report.

The institutes which will offer ANM courses are located in:

Manjhaul (Begusarai)

Madhepura

Naugachia

Paliganj (Patna)

Pakridayal (East Champaran)

Raxaul (West Champaran)

Phulparas (Madhubani)

Dhamdaha

Baisi (Purnea)

The institutes which will offer GNM courses are located in:

Madhuban (Sitamarhi)

Motihara (Kishanganj)

Nalanda

Nawada