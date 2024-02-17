Published: 17th February 2024
Bihar gov't permits 17 institutes to begin ANM, GNM, BSc Nursing courses
These registered/affiliated schools are operating under the supervision of their respective sub-divisional government hospitals
As per the guidelines issued by the Indian Nursing Council (INC), the Government of Bihar has granted permission to 17 nursing institutes to commence Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM), General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) and BSc Nursing courses, stated a report by PTI.
It was on February 16, Friday, that a notification regarding the same was put out and as per the notification, there will be a total of 1,020 seats (60 each in each institute) in all 17 nursing institutes.
Auxiliary Nursing Midwifery (ANM) is a two-year diploma and it will be offered by nine institutes; General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) is a three-year one (including a six-month internship) and it will be offered by four institutes; and Bachelor of Science in Nursing or (BSc Nursing) is a four-year undergraduate degree programme and will be offered by four institutes, stated the PTI report.
The institutes which will offer ANM courses are located in:
Manjhaul (Begusarai)
Madhepura
Naugachia
Paliganj (Patna)
Pakridayal (East Champaran)
Raxaul (West Champaran)
Phulparas (Madhubani)
Dhamdaha
Baisi (Purnea)
The institutes which will offer GNM courses are located in:
Madhuban (Sitamarhi)
Motihara (Kishanganj)
Nalanda
Nawada
The institutes which will offer BSc (Nursing) courses are located in:
Purnea
Bettiah
Saran
Muzaffarpur districts