A weather and air quality monitoring station was set up on the Mahindra University campus on February 14. It was a collaborative initiative between the Bronx Community College (BCC) of the City University of New York (CUNY), the US Consulate General in Hyderabad, and Mahindra University. The station will add data points to those being generated by the network of weather stations in India and abroad established as a part of this programme.

The equipment incorporates cutting-edge technology in the Davis Vantage Pro2 Plus weather station and AirLink Air Quality Monitor. The weather and air quality station monitors temperature, humidity, wind speed, wind direction, rainfall, ultraviolet radiation and solar radiation, and Air Quality Index (AQI). Operating on solar energy it transmits real-time data to platforms like IBM’s Weather Underground Network and the Davis WeatherLink smartphone app.



The weather station will be a resource for students and faculty at Mahindra University to build awareness and knowledge through education and research.

Dr Yajulu Medury, Vice-Chancellor of Mahindra University, expressed his wholehearted support for the partnership, emphasising its significance in promoting environmental sustainability and international cooperation.

He stated, "The inauguration of this weather and air quality monitoring station underscores our dedication to environmental sustainability and nurturing international partnerships. This endeavour will not only provide invaluable data for research but also equip our local communities with current weather information."

Alexander McLaren, Public Affairs Officer at the US Consulate highlighted the importance of international collaboration in tackling global environmental challenges.

"The collaboration between Mahindra University, Bronx Community College, and the US Consulate underscores the significance of international cooperation in addressing global environmental challenges. We take pride in supporting initiatives that advance scientific research and education," he said.