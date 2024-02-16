A Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirant from Jharkhand who was pursuing coaching in Kota Rajasthan, died on Thursday, February 15, after suddenly falling ill while chatting with friends at his paying guest (PG) accommodation, police said on Friday, February 16.



According to a PTI report, the student was brought dead to a city hospital on February 15 night.



The 18-year-old boy, a student of Class XII, appeared in the JEE Main exam held recently and scored good marks, Deputy Superintendent of Police Bhawani Singh said.



Parneet Roy, a resident of Jamshedpur in Jharkhand, was chatting with his friends in their room at the paying guest accommodation facility in Kota, late Thursday night, February 15, when he fell ill, the police officer said.



The friends made him rest for a bit and called his family members but when his condition worsened, they called an ambulance and took him to a nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead, he said.



According to DSP Singh, the boy was reportedly not suffering from any major disease, however, he had a cold and cough, PTI said.



The boy's father reached Kota on Friday morning, he said.



An autopsy is underway at the city's MBS hospital and the report is awaited, the DSP added.