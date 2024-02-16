Taking forward the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) under the aegis of the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) partnered with 15 renowned organisations, industry giants, and leading academic institutions on February 15. These collaborations focus on preparing Amrit Peedhi for the future of work. The partnerships were announced with — Flipkart, Teamlease, Infosys, IIT Guwahati & LogicKnots, TimesPro, BCG, Google, UpGrad, Unstop, Microsoft, M3M Foundation, Reliance Foundation, Yes Foundation, UPS and TeamLease EdTech.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education and Skill Development and Entrepreneurship; Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, MSDE; Dr Nirmaljeet Singh Kalsi, Chairperson, NCVET; Trishaljit Sethi, Director General (Training), DGT; and Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International addressed the event.

Focusing on a multi-faceted and outcome-driven approach to make the skilling ecosystem more accessible, innovative, and flexible, these partnerships herald a new era in education and industry-academia linkages. Through these collaborations, the youth of India will be empowered across industries, amplifying their employability prospects. The partnerships also resonate seamlessly with the goals articulated in the G20 framework to strengthen learning outcomes, building a digital economy, and promote public-private partnerships to augment the education and skilling systems.