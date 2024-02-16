As part of an academic exchange programme, the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Raipur welcomed as many as five students from Russia. This was done with the aim of enabling global exposure of its students and fostering cross-cultural understanding, stated a report by ANI.

Professor Satyasiba Das, Dean-External Relations at IIM Raipur spoke about the significance of international collaborations in the field of business education and how the IIM is committed to providing its students with global opportunities.

Professor Das said, "We have an agreement with 13 international partners and according to the agreement, their students study here for one term and likewise, our students can study in their universities. This student exchange programme results in global exposure to students and also provides an opportunity to understand culture, value system and operation of business."

IIM Raipur's network of 13 global collaborators spans across Europe, Mexico, Chile, South Korea, Australia, and New Zealand.

"International business is a part of our curriculum (not just ours), it is a very big part of the MBA curriculum globally. The reason is cross-cultural management is a very important aspect of global business because people who are studying here also work in different countries", said Prof Das.

He added, "Similarly, various factors like supply chain management, management of trade, FDI and investment, all those things happen at an international level, so global business is very much important to people moving from one place to another place."