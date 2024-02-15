Senior MBBS students at the Ramagundam Government Medical College in Peddapalli district in Telangana allegedly ragged their juniors by trimming their heads and moustaches. The incident, which occurred on Tuesday, February 13, came to light on Wednesday, February 14. In response, first-year MBBS students staged a protest in front of the vice-principal's chamber, demanding a police investigation and disciplinary action against those involved, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

Later, the police intervened, pacified the students and recorded statements to gather information about the incident. When contacted, Ramagundam Commissioner of Police (CP) M Srinivasulu told The New Indian Express that they are yet to receive any formal complaint from the victims or their parents.

Giving more details, the CP said, “In order to ascertain the facts, cops were sent to the medical college. Additionally, an anti-ragging awareness programme is scheduled to be conducted at the medical college on Thursday."



Meanwhile, MLC K Kavitha wrote a letter to the chairman of the Telangana Legislative Council and said that such incidents not only violate the human rights of students but also create an atmosphere of fear. She also said that these incidents jeopardise the future of the youth. Kavitha urged the chairman to take cognizance of the matter and initiate appropriate measures to address the issue.