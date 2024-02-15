Mahatma Gandhi International Hindi University (MGAHV), based in Maharashtra, Wardha has been in the news lately. The reasons are the several suspension and expulsion notices issued to students. Besides this, it is alleged that the college authority has barely been responsive to students' pleas.

Students were protesting the alleged unlawful appointment of Vice-Chancellor, Prof Bhimarao Metri.



In a recent development, Vivek Mishra, a 21-year-old student, has been protesting for the past fifteen days regardless of his poor health. It was on February 1, 2024, that he began to protest, followed by a fast unto death. This strike was to understand the reasons behind his expulsion. Vivek has alleged that the reasons for his suspension and later expulsion remain “unclear” to date.



During the ongoing hunger strike, he was also hospitalised, first in a hospital in Wardha and then in a government hospital, Nagpur, owing to his health deterioration. Although doctors instructed Mishra to halt the hunger strike, he resumed it on February 13. While this 21-year-old Arts student is persistent with his hunger strike, he also alleged that there has been no response from any of the college authorities.



Alongside Vivek Mishra, another student, Jatin Chaudhary, was expelled on February 7. Jatin's expulsion order stated, “Given the indecency, violence, anarchy and actions taken against teachers, officers and security personnel on January 27, 2024, creating an obstruction in administrative work and spreading fear and unrest, Mr Jatin Choudhary, Graduate Programme, Japanese Session. 2021-24 is expelled from the University with immediate effect.”



What went down in January?

On January 26, a few students protested against the unlawful appointment of Vice-Chancellor Dr Bhimarao Metri. In connection with this, Niranjan Oberay, a 32-year-old PhD scholar at MGAHV was expelled on January 27.

However, Niranjan has alleged that he was not present at the programme. As a result, Oberay filed a petition with the Maharashtra High Court of the Judicature at Bombay Nagpur Bench, Nagpur. The court issued notice to MGAHV University about Niranjan’s expulsion and has listed the hearing for tomorrow, February 16. The court order read, “Issue notice before admission to the respondents, returnable on 16-2-2024."



What happens next?

India Aghadi, a political party based in Wardha, held a press conference with students of MGAHV on February 14, Wednesday. With over 50 people at the conference, leaders of India Aghadi informed that they would hold a protest against the injustice that is happening to students of the university.



At the conference, students shared the issue they have been facing for days and how the college authority has allegedly remained silent on it.