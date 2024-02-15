School bus operators in Maharashtra have opposed the state government's decision to begin classes for pre-primary to Classes IV at 9 am, saying it would pose difficulties for them and lead to a hike in their charges. With regard to this, they argue that the new timing will lead to the school buses being stuck in the morning peak hour traffic, which will ultimately result in delays.



The government last week issued an order asking schools to start classes for pre-primary to Classes IV from 9 am onwards. The move from the state school education department came after Governor Ramesh Bais, in a speech in the first week of December last year, indicated his aversion to the early timings for primary classes, as stated in a report by PTI.

Speaking about the matter, School and Company Bus Owners' Association treasurer Ramesh Maniyan said, "We oppose the government resolution (GR) as it will directly lead to a hike in our cost by 25 per cent. The government took this decision unilaterally after listening to the grievances of parents, which is not good."



"Before 9 am, there is sparse traffic on roads. But if the schools open at 9 am, the school buses will get stuck in traffic, which will lead to delays for the children," he said.

Government order

In the order, the government has ordered all private and public schools to change the timings of the pre-primary and primary sections. Classes will now start at 9 am and school will end at 2 pm. Further, it added that changes in lifestyle, including going to bed late, loud music and access to various means of entertainment, had resulted in students not getting adequate and proper sleep, PTI reported.