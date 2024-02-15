Today, February 15, the Indian Science Research Organisation (ISRO) announced the registration process for its 2024 Young Scientist Programme for school children which would commence on February 20. Called YUva VIgyani KAryakram (YUVIKA), it aims to impart basic knowledge on and emerging trends in space technology, space science and space applications to youngsters, as reported by PTI.



In a post on X, the space agency said, " YUva VIgyani KAryakram (Young Scientist Programme) - 2024 is announced. Students of standard 9 (on January 1, 2024) studying in India are eligible. Registration opens on February 20, 2024, at https://jigyasa.iirs.gov. in/yuvika."



Steps to register:

1. Register in ISRO Antariksha Jigyasa Platform: https://jigyasa. iirs.gov.in/registration



2. Verify your email as received after successful registration on the website by selecting the verification link sent to the registered email ID



3. Participate in SpaceQuiz. Read quiz guidelines carefully before appearing for the quiz

4. Fill your personal profile and education details

5. Students need to take a photocopy of the certificates and attest the same by the principal/Head of School signing the certificate for verification. The verified certificate needs to be scanned and uploaded to the website



6. Generate your certificate for verification by your principal/Head of School/ Parent/ Guardian (Any mismatch observed in the attached certificate (s) by the student and certificate for verification submitted by the student will be liable for cancellation of the candidature of the student)



7. Scan and upload your document and submit the application.



According to ISRO, the last date of registration for the two-week residential programme is March 20. The first selection is expected to be out on March 28, 2024 while the second list, due to vacancy or non confirmation in first selection list, is expected to be out on April 4, 2024.

This programme which is a two-week residential programme from May 13 to 24 has zero fee for registration and the programme as well. The organisation has informed that the students have to report to the various ISRO centres on May 12.

ISRO has chalked out this programme to Catch Them Young. The programme is also expected to encourage more students to pursue Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) based research and careers, it said.