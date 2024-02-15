Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras has partnered with Redington, a global technology solution provider, to establish the R Srinivasan International Visiting Chair dedicated to advancing research in logistics and supply chain management, with a special emphasis on sustainable practices.

A Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) towards establishing this International Visiting Chair Professorship was signed on February 9, 2024 by Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, and Prof J Ramachandran, Chairman, Redington. This partnership marks a significant stride towards fostering innovation and knowledge exchange in the realms of logistics and supply chain management.



Named in honour of R Srinivasan, the visionary Founder of Redington Group, the R Srinivasan International Visiting Chair aims to attract leading experts from across the globe to collaborate with faculty and researchers at IIT Madras. Together, they will dive into critical areas such as supply chain optimisation, digital transformation, and sustainable supply chain practices.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Prof V Kamakoti, Director of IIT Madras, said, “Supply Chain is becoming a very important aspect. It has many facets, not only from an economic point of view but security as well. A deep analysis of how a supply chain works is essential if we are to ascertain if a product will be delivered at a specific time during a crisis, among other things. Another thing we are looking at is how crucial is India in terms of supply chain. We can ascertain these aspects only through an in-depth analysis of Supply Chain.”