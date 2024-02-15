The Department of Science and Technology (DST), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, on Wednesday, February 14, released a notice notifying the revision of fellowships under different programmes of the WISE-KIRAN division.

Launched in 2018, the central government’s 'Women in Science and Engineering-KIRAN (WISE-KIRAN)' initiative aims at empowering women offering opportunities for women scientists to begin their careers in the field of science and technology.



Revision in emoluments

As per the notice released by the DST on February 14, women scientists enrolled under the WISE Post-Doctoral Fellowship (WISE-PDF) or WISE-Societal Challenges with Opportunities (WISE-SCOPE) with PhD or equivalent degree will now get a Rs 67,000 per month along with House Rent Allowance (HRA), increased from Rs 55,000 + HRA.

Similarly, for women enrolled under the WISE- Intellectual Property Rights (WISE-IPR) programme, scholars with an MSc/BTech/ MBBS or equivalent degree will get a consolidated amount of Rs 30,000, up from Rs 25,000 per month, scholars with an MPhil/MTech/MPharma/MVSc/ or equivalent degree will get Rs 35,000, increased from Rs 30,000 and women with PhD or equivalent degree will now be getting Rs 40,000, up from Rs 35,000.

Lastly, women scholars enrolled under (Women Scientist Scheme-A) WOS-A and WOS-B programmes with an MSc/BTech/MBBS or equivalent degree will get Rs 37,000 now, increased from the previous Rs 31,000. Fellowship for scholars with MPhil/MTech/MPharma/MVSc/ or equivalent degree has been increased from Rs 40,000 to Rs 48,000 and from Rs 55,000 to Rs 67,000 for PhD or equivalent degree holders.

The revised emoluments shall be with effect from 01.01.2023, the notice further added.