In tragic news, a 25-year-old medical student of Government Stanley Medical College was found dead inside his hostel in Seven Wells on Wednesday, February 14. As reported by The New Indian Express, the police are yet to ascertain the reason for the death. Additionally, a case has been registered and an inquiry is on.

The Seven Wells police identified the deceased as Ranjith Pal of Ernakulam, a third-year student of the college. On February 14, Ranjith did not open the door when his friends knocked on the door of his room. The friends immediately informed the hostel warden who informed the police.

Giving more details, a police officer said, "We went to the hostel and broke open the door. We found Ranjith lying unconscious with a syringe and two empty vials near him. He was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead. The body was then sent for postmortem. We are not ruling out death by suicide."



Ranjith's parents reached the city later in the evening. The body will be handed over to them on Thursday (today, February 15), after the postmortem, police added.



Assistance for those having suicidal thoughts is available on Tamil Nadu Health Department's helpline 104 or Sneha's suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050 or the helpline 1800-121-203040 of N Damodaran Centenary Lifeline Number for Suicide Prevention under the name 'Prana'.