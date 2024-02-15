Today, February 15, the Class X and XII Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) exams have begun across the country. According to CBSE, this year, more than 39 lakh students from India will take the exam. In Delhi, 5,80,192 students will participate in the Board examinations from 877 examination centres, ANI reported.

Due to the current situation in Delhi, the CBSE has advised all students to leave their homes early so that they can reach their examination centres on time. Additionally, they have advised students to use metro services to reach the examination centres, which are running smoothly.



The Board examinations for Class X which began today, on February 15, 2024, will conclude on March 13, 2024. Similarly, the Board examinations for Class XII which began today, February 15, 2024, will finish on April 2, 2024.



Speaking to ANI, a student said, "The preparation is complete, but the nervousness is high."

An examiner said, "Today, February 15, the CBSE Board exams begin. Today, only a few students have their exams, Class X has their painting exam today." Further, he said, "The students have been asked to bring their admit cards and stationery. Under the COVID protocol, they can bring sanitisers, but they cannot bring any kind of printed material," he added.

To recall, in the 2022 Class XII exams, girls had outshined boys again with girls recording a 90 per cent pass percentage. About 17 lakh students had appeared for the Class XII Board exams and the girls had excelled again since more than 90 per cent of females who took the exam passed.

Meanwhile, of the total students who appeared for the CBSE Cass X Board exam in 2022, 93.12 per cent qualified. The overall pass percentage in Class X exam results was 93.12 per cent. The pass percentage of girl students was 94.25 per cent while 92.27 per cent of the boys had passed, ANI reported.