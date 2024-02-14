This year, University of Hyderabad (UoH) is celebrating 50 glorious years of being an unsurpassed knowledge hub.

BioAnveshana 2024 is embellishing the celebration by infusing the spirit of search for truth through knowledge sharing at global scale. As aptly described by Vice-Chancellor Prof B J Rao, Anveshana is derived from Sanskrit and means exploring the truth in its context. BioAnveshana is, therefore, an all-encompassing effort towards exploring the secrets of biology in order to tame it ultimately into technology that is useful for mankind.

The conference being held from February 15-18, 2024 is hosted to celebrate the journey which started with the purpose of unveiling the truth of life and culminated into developing technologies to make lives worth living.

The inaugural session on February 15 will be graced by Prof BJ Rao who will deliver an intriguing talk entitled How Does Chemistry Become Biology?, followed by Prof Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Science & Technology (DST), Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India, who is sparing his invaluable time with us to enkindle the essence of scientific discoveries and Padma Bhushan awardee Dr Nageshwar Reddy, Chairman AIG Hospitals, Hyderabad who will enlighten the audience about the evocative topic through his talk entitled “AI in Healthcare – Is It Going to be a Reality?”

The cynosure of BioAnveshana 2024 is the distinguished lecture, on February 16, by the Nobel laureate Prof Richard J Roberts who will share his remarkable journey in his talk entitled The Path to the Nobel prize. It will be presided over by the vice-chancellor. Both the inaugural and distinguished lecture will be streamed live on https://www.youtube.com/@DoBBUoH.