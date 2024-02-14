Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, on Tuesday, February 13, inaugurated the national conference to mark the creation of 25 crore APAAR: One Nation One Student ID Card, a PTI report stated.



"One Nation, One Student ID has been envisioned in the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, and the conference will deliberate on creating a seamless educational landscape, facilitating academic mobility, and ensuring data security and privacy for students," Pradhan said during the event.



What is APAAR ID?

The APAAR ID links the academic bank of credits (ABCs) of a student, storing all his or her academic learnings, certificates, credentials, formal or informal credits earned from different sources to the granular level of credits, including skilling credits or sports or social work, digitally verified by the agency awarding those credits.



APAAR IDs were introduced to address the need for a singular, unified identity to streamline interactions throughout a student's academic journey, said Pradhan.



According to the minister, this single platform will showcase academic records in a consolidated form and also assist students in monitoring their academic journey, enabling personalised study plans and real-time performance analytics.



The minister also highlighted the importance of several important digital public infrastructures (DPIs) developed in the country in recent years.



"As many as 53 such DPIs have been developed in 16 countries, out of which 19 are in India. Through detailed discussions on APAAR's impact, the gathering will explore strategies to further embed the credit system across educational institutions and enhance industry collaboration, emphasising the critical link between academic credits, job profiles, and student employability," said a senior education ministry official.



Pradhan further added that the event will also outline the next steps to broaden the credit system's integration and create awareness among industry partners, highlighting APAAR ID's significance in aligning education with labour market demands.