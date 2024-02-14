Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, on Tuesday, February 13, attended a girl child felicitation programme under the Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme in the West Tripura District, reported ANI.



The programme was organised by the West Tripura district administration and Social Welfare and Social Education department in collaboration with ward number 39 of Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC).



The Beti Bachao Beti Padhao scheme was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 from Haryana's Panipat. The scheme aims to prevent the declining child sex ratio and address issues related to women's empowerment.



Taking to social media platform X, CM Saha wrote, "In line with the vision of Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi, we are committed to educating and empowering every girl child".



"Attended a girl child felicitation programme organised by the West Tripura district administration and the Social Welfare & Social Education department in collaboration with ward no. 39 of AMC under the scheme- MUSKAAN (Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao)”, he added.



Meanwhile, Tripura District Magistrate Vidhal Kumar said that the administration would work on the guidance provided by the chief minister during the event, ANI added.



"It was a very good programme, in which CM Saha also participated. He described the roles played by our daughters and women in society. Whatever guidance he has given us, we will work on that," Kumar said.