Three more persons were arrested by the Special Investigation Team of the Vigilance Department in connection with the Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) paper leak case, an official said today, Wednesday, February 14, PTI reported.



The three arrested on Tuesday night, February 13, are the wife, sister and brother-in-law of Ravi, a retired inspector of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) who was arrested on February 9 along with a dhaba owner, Sohan. All three had appeared for the HP Secretariat examination (clerk) held in April 2023.



More arrests are likely to be carried out in this case as the investigation is still on going, the vigilance official said.



On February 9, the Vigilance Department arrested the retired inspector and dhaba owner after question papers leaked via their mobiles were traced, PTI added.



They had allegedly leaked the papers of the Secretariat Clerk grade examination, the results of which are still pending, the official added.



HPSSC Hamirpur was scrapped in February 2023, two months after the paper leak came to light on December 23, 2022 when the vigilance department arrested a senior assistant of the commission, Uma Azad, allegedly with a solved question paper and Rs 2.5 lakh in cash.



The HPSSC was replaced by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA).