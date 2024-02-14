On the occasion of Sarojini Naidu's Birth Anniversary on February 13, Tuesday, which also recognised as National Women’s Day, Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship, Government of India, Dharmendra Pradhan, inaugurated the National Skill Training Institute for Women Agartala and also inaugurated a girl’s hostel in Vadodara, Gujarat.

These milestones signify a significant stride towards empowering #NariShakti, creating a conducive environment for female trainees pursuing skill development, marking a new era in skill development initiatives.

The establishment of these institutes is a testament to our commitment to provide equitable access to skill training opportunities for women across the nation. By bringing quality vocational education closer to their doorstep, we are breaking down barriers and enabling women to unleash their full potential in the workforce.

In his virtual address, Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education and Skill Development & Entrepreneurship said, “Glad to inaugurate the National Skill Training Institute Agartala and Girl’s Hostel at NSTI Vadodara on the occasion of National Women’s Day. The initiatives launched today (February 13) will stand as true symbols of women's empowerment in two important centres of eastern and western India. They will work towards illuminating the path of the women in the region equipping them with skills, and attitude and help in the advancement of women-led development envisioned by Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.”

The inauguration ceremony witnessed the presence of Pratima Bhoumik, Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Government of India; Prof (Dr) Manik Saha, Chief Minister of Tripura; Santana Chakma, Hon’ble Minister of Industries and Commerce, Jail (Home) and Welfare of OBCs, Government of Tripura; Ranjanben Dhananjay Bhatt, Member of Parliament, Vadodara; Ram Prasad Paul, Deputy Speaker, Legislative Assembly Tripura and Pinkyben Nirajbhai Soni, Mayor, Vadodara Municipal Corporation, reaffirming the government's commitment to nurturing talent and promoting equality.