To impart outcome-driven and high-quality skill training to the youth and to make them catalysts in achieving the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) in collaboration with Ethnotech Academic Solutions, Bengaluru, launched the Centre for Future Skills in Kalaburagi, Karnataka – a platform that elevates the capabilities of the youth in future skills.

Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Higher Education, Government of India and Umesh Jadhav, Member of Parliament were the chief guest for the event.

By combining traditional education with new-age learning, the platform bridges the skill gap and enhances internship and employability prospects in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. The platform fosters a conducive environment for acquiring new-age skills and enables individuals to gain global recognition for their skills and receive certification in their chosen fields.

Subhas Sarkar, Minister of State for Higher Education, Government of India said, “The inauguration of the NSDC’s Centre for Future Skills marks a significant stride in advancing skill development and education in our nation.”

The centre will be instrumental in bolstering avenues for digital skilling in India by offering short-term fee-based certification courses in the field of emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), Robotics, and so on, from global corporates like Microsoft, CISCO, AWS, Schnieder and others. It focuses on collaborating with industry experts to provide holistic learning experience to the students and imparts them the skills needed to thrive in an ever-evolving global landscape.

Ved Mani Tiwari, CEO, NSDC and MD, NSDC International; Dr Pratapsinh Desai, President, Indian Society for Technical Information (ISTE); Dr Kiran K Rajanna, Chairman, Ethnotech Group of Companies; Dr Bhimashankar C Bilgundi, President, HKE Society, Kalaburagi; R Velraj, Vice-Chancellor, Anna University, Chennai; Prof (Dr) Buta Singh Sidhu, Vice-Chancellor, Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University, Bathinda; and Dr SN Singh, Director, Indian Institute of Information Technology and Management, Gwalior also addressed the event.