A Class XII student in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow allegedly ended his life by suicide after sending a message to his parents.

The 19-year-old student, Mohammed Daniel, hanged himself on Tuesday, February 13, and was declared dead when he was rushed to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) trauma centre, reported IANS.

A student of a convent school in the state capital, Daniel left a message on his phone expressing remorse and pleading for forgiveness from his parents.

Daniel's uncle said his addiction to online gaming could have driven him to take such a drastic step.

Chowk police station in charge, Nagesh Upadhyay, said Daniel was to appear for his English Literature Intermediate exam on Tuesday and said academic pressure may have also contributed to his stress.

Daniel further wrote in the message that he was not ending his life due to any fear or due to anyone. “I committed wrongs which cannot be rectified and so I am ending my life.” He ended the message with an emoji of a weeping person, added IANS.

The local police have registered a case and an investigation is underway to ascertain the reason behind this extreme step.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666