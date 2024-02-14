Three students from Andhra Pradesh secured a place among 23 JEE Main toppers who scored 100 percentile in Session 1, Paper 1 (BE/BTech). These students are Shaik Suraj, Thota Sai Karthik and Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy, a report by The New Indian Express stated.



The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the JEE Main Session 1 Result 2024 on Tuesday, February 13.



Speaking to TNIE, Annareddy Venkata Tanish Reddy, said he wants to pursue Computer Science at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay.



Tanish, son of A Sreenivasa Reddy, a government school teacher, and Ganga Maha Devi, a housewife, who hails from Proddatur in Kadapa district, said he is expecting a top rank in the JEE Advanced. He said the support of his parents, principal, faculty and the management of Sri Chaitanya helped him in securing the top rank in JEE Main.



Sai Karthik, on the other hand, said the result was a sweet surprise for him and he did not expect a perfect score.



Hailing from Vijayawada, he is the younger son of TV Mallikarjuna Rao, a businessman. Sai Karthik has been part of FIIT JEE Advanced Golden Eye Batch since Class VIII.



"Though I'm not still sure about which branch to choose in Engineering, I want to secure a seat in IIT,” he said,



Attributing his success to the support of his parents, college director, and faculty, he exuded confidence that he would secure a top rank in the JEE Advanced exam.



Telangana, with seven students who secured 100 NTA score, had the maximum number of toppers, followed by three each from Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan and Maharashtra, two each from Delhi, Haryana, and one each from Gujarat, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.



The Paper 1 exam was held on January 27, 29, 30, 31 and February 1, while the Paper 2 exam was conducted on January 24. A total of 12 lakh students registered for both papers of JEE Main and of which 11.70 lakh took the test, added TNIE.