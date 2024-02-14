Published: 14th February 2024
IIT Mandi’s innovation SynCubator selected for Stanford Biodesign Innovators Garage programme
The innovation fellowship provided by the Stanford Biodesign Garage offers a transformative ten-month experience, empowering aspiring innovators with a robust, iterative methodology
SynCubator, a neonatal incubator developed by Dr Gajendra Singh, Assistant Professor; Dr Satvasheel Ramesh Powar, Associate Professor, at the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, IIT Mandi; and Keshav Verma, BTech third-year, Mechanical Engineering has been selected for the prestigious Stanford Biodesign Innovators Garage programme.
Designed as a multifunctional neonatal incubator, SynCubator offers a unique solution to the challenges faced in transporting and providing critical care to newborns. Unlike traditional incubators, the developed device doubles as both a standalone warmer and an incubator, adaptable to the specific needs of each infant.
SynCubator's key features include:
- The rugged aluminium frame ensures high portability, allowing transportation using typical four-wheelers
- Maintains temperature in the range of 35°C to 38°C
- Maintains relative humidity between 50% and 70%
- The Smart Control feature enables parameter adjustments via the Android application, with remote access from anywhere in the world with an internet connection
- Grants access to all probes available in an adult ambulance, facilitating the use of any adult ambulance for transporting the baby
- Enables continuous video monitoring of the baby through the Android/iOS app
- Features a wireless vital monitoring system for remote diagnosis.
- Includes a plug-and-play phototherapy kit for addressing jaundice.
- Integrates weight measurement capabilities for comprehensive monitoring