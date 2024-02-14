SynCubator, a neonatal incubator developed by Dr Gajendra Singh, Assistant Professor; Dr Satvasheel Ramesh Powar, Associate Professor, at the School of Mechanical and Materials Engineering, IIT Mandi; and Keshav Verma, BTech third-year, Mechanical Engineering has been selected for the prestigious Stanford Biodesign Innovators Garage programme.

Designed as a multifunctional neonatal incubator, SynCubator offers a unique solution to the challenges faced in transporting and providing critical care to newborns. Unlike traditional incubators, the developed device doubles as both a standalone warmer and an incubator, adaptable to the specific needs of each infant.

SynCubator's key features include:

- The rugged aluminium frame ensures high portability, allowing transportation using typical four-wheelers

- Maintains temperature in the range of 35°C to 38°C

- Maintains relative humidity between 50% and 70%

- The Smart Control feature enables parameter adjustments via the Android application, with remote access from anywhere in the world with an internet connection

- Grants access to all probes available in an adult ambulance, facilitating the use of any adult ambulance for transporting the baby

- Enables continuous video monitoring of the baby through the Android/iOS app

- Features a wireless vital monitoring system for remote diagnosis.

- Includes a plug-and-play phototherapy kit for addressing jaundice.

- Integrates weight measurement capabilities for comprehensive monitoring