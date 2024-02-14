The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal released a statement ahead of Valentine's Day on Wednesday, February 14, saying, "Block Valentine's Day. February 14 is not lovers' day, it is Veer Jawan Day."

Claiming that celebrating V-Day is “foreign culture” and against Indian values, VHP state campaign leader Pagudakula Balaswamy said their volunteers will be on the grounds requesting hotel owners, event managers and youth to not promote V-Day, reported The New Indian Express.

"In its place, the VHP and Bajrang Dal have identified 18 places where we will organise Shradhanjali for the Pulwama jawans, who lost their lives on February 14, 2019," Balaswamy shared.

The VHP worker said that the organisations are not against love but are opposed only to the idea of celebrating love on February 14.

"Corporate forces are promoting obscenity and forcing foreign culture in the name of love. Why celebrate Valentine's Day? We can look at the love of Sita-Ram and Satyabama-Sri Krishna, they are our culture," he said.

Further, Balaswamy revealed that the VHP will focus on pubs, clubs, corporate hotels and other places where special events will be held on February 14, TNIE added.

"We have volunteers who will visit places in Jubilee Hills, Banjara Hills, Shameerpet, Shamshabad and Manikonda to request organisers to stop these events. If need be, we might even resort to violence," Balaswamy warned.