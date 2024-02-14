Former student activist Umar Khalid, today, Wednesday, February 14, withdrew his bail plea from the Supreme Court in a case lodged under the anti-terror law Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over his alleged involvement in the conspiracy behind the northeast Delhi riots of February 2020.



As per LiveLaw.in, Senior Advocate Kapil Sibal, for Khalid, submitted that the petition is being withdrawn in view of "change in circumstances" and to seek bail afresh before the trial court.



While Sibal did not elaborate on the reason, he added that he will argue the separate writ petition filed by Khalid challenging the constitutionality of the provisions of UAPA.



"Bail matter we wish to withdraw. There has been a change in circumstances, we will try our luck in the trial court, " Sibal said.



The bench accepted the request of Sibal and ordered for withdrawal of the bail plea of Khalid.



The student activist had challenged the October 18, 2022 order of the Delhi High Court by which his bail plea was rejected, LiveLaw.in added.



Khalid has been in jail since September 2020, awaiting his trial under the UAPA. The Supreme Court hearing has been adjourned several times since notice was issued by the top court in the activist's plea on May 18, 2023.



Background

Umar Khalid, former scholar and researcher from Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), is one of the accused in the larger conspiracy case relating to the 2020 North-East Delhi communal riots case. He was accused along with 59 others, including Pinjra Tod members Devangana Kalita and Natasha Narwal, Jamia Millia Islamia student Asif Iqbal Tanha, and student activist Gulfisha Fatima.



The Delhi High Court had rejected Khalid’s bail plea in 2022 saying he was in constant touch with other co-accused and the allegations against him were prima facie true.



The high court had also said the actions of the accused prima facie qualified as "terrorist act" under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.