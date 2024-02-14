The three-day cultural programme Madari, organised under the joint aegis of Rashtriya Kala Manch and Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), was inaugurated by DU Vice-Chancellor Prof Yogesh Singh on Tuesday, February 13.

As per a report by The New Indian Express, the ABVP leaders shared that the DU VC has announced plans to construct a new student centre for the students during the Madari event organised by DUSU and Rashtriya Kala Manch at Arts Faculty, DU. He mentioned that the university authorities are looking for suitable land where it can be constructed.

The National Joint-Organising Secretary of Vidyarthi Parishad Prafulla Akant was present as special guest during the programme. Nukkad natak teams of Jesus and Mary College, Kalindi College, Sri Aurobindo College, Delhi College of Art and Commerce, Shaheed Bhagat Singh Evening College and Ambedkar University participated in the street play.

Actor Puneet Tiwari, Dr Pratibha Rana and Prof Jagabandhu, Department of Music, Delhi University were present as judges, added TNIE.

Highlighting the motto of Madari, 'Our roots are in the soil', Prafulla Akant said that the motto of Madari calls us to connect with our soil and culture. We should continue to promote efforts that promote patriotism, said Akant.

"There has been a demand by the Delhi University Students Union to build a student centre, the university has started searching for land for the construction of that student centre," he further added.