The new campus of SUM Hospital, an initiative of Siksha ‘O’ Anusandhan (SOA) to extend quality healthcare services to the people of south Odisha, was inaugurated by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik at Sitalapalli in Berhampur, Odisha on Wednesday, February 14.

SOA runs the Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital, a teaching hospital at Bhubaneswar which has already become a name to reckon with in the state’s healthcare ecosystem. A new campus of IMS and SUM Hospital was inaugurated by the chief minister at Phulnakhara on NH-16 between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on January 21.

The inaugural function was also attended by the 5T and Nabin Odisha Chairman VK Pandian and Rajya Sabha member Manas Mangaraj. Prof (Dr) Manojranjan Nayak, Founder President of SOA and Saswati Das, Vice-President of SOA were present.

SOA is a Deemed-to-be University which was ranked 15th in the country by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023.

The newest campus of SUM Hospital at Sitalapalli will initially have 200 beds which will be expanded to 500 beds subsequently. It will offer the most advanced healthcare facilities and cutting-edge technology at affordable cost while extending 24x7 emergency services to patients.

The hospital will have all speciality and super speciality departments. Eminent healthcare experts, either trained overseas or in reputed medical institutions in the country, will provide treatment to the patients.

IMS and SUM Hospital in Bhubaneswar, which is ranked 16th in the country among medical colleges by the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) in 2023, has been serving the people of Odisha and neighbouring states for the last 19 years. It has emerged as one of the most popular healthcare destinations in the region.

SOA has also established the state-of-the-art SUM Ultimate Medicare, a quaternary care hospital in Bhubaneswar.

All four hospitals run by SOA will complement each other while endeavouring to extend quality healthcare to the people.

The programme was also attended by Dr Anand Shankar Sastry, Medical Superintendent of the new hospital; Prof Pusparaj Samantasinhar, Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital, Bhubaneswar; Prof Rajesh Kumar Lenka, Medical Superintendent of IMS and SUM Hospital, Phulnakhara; Prof Manas Kumar Mallick, Director, ITER; Prof Susanta Ranjan Chaini, Dean, School of Hotel Management; Prof Jyoti Ranjan Das, Dean (Students' Welfare), Sunil Das, CEO, Summa Real Media; Prahallad Mohanty, Officer-on-special-duty at IMS and SUM Hospital; Jugal Das, SOA's Chief Vigilance Officer; Sanjay Kumar Sahu, Director, Legal Affairs; Deba Prasad Dash, Director, Corporate Communication; senior doctors and other staff members.