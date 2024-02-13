Two students hailing from Andhra Pradesh, who were pursuing their higher education at the Kalasalingam University near Krishnankovil, allegedly died by suicide on Monday, February 12. One of the deceased individuals has been identified as 20-year-old N Manjunath while the other one is 18-year-old G Akila, as stated in a report by The New Indian Express.

As per sources, Manjunath was a third-year Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) student, while Akila was a second-year Electronics & Communication Engineering (ECE) student. Incidentally, they are both from Andhra Pradesh.



The police carried out the preliminary investigation based on various grounds, including the analysis of the duo's mobile phones, which revealed no possibility of a connection between their suicides as the duo is unknown to each other and there were no similarities either among their friend's circle or their undergraduate (UG) departments.

"The boy had recently developed an addiction to alcohol, and because he did not pay heed to the several warnings by his friends, they had blocked him on social media and had started avoiding his calls," sources said.

Meanwhile, sources said that the girl was afflicted with migraine, and had difficulties coping with her studies with several backlogs, due to which she might have taken the extreme step.

The students' parents have been informed and the autopsies will be conducted at the Government Medical College Hospital in Virudhunagar today, February 12, Tuesday, after the parents' arrival.

(Those having suicidal thoughts can contact Tamil Nadu's helpline 104, or Sneha suicide prevention at 044-24640050)