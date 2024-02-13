Video lessons are on the way | (Pic: EdexLive)

The State Council of Education Research and Training (SCERT), Tamil Nadu, will be preparing the digital interactive video lessons soon for Classes IV and V government school students based on the Ennum Ezhuthum scheme.

Ahead of this, work of preparing subject-wise video lessons has been assigned to the District Institute of Educational and Training (DIET) in ten districts.

Video lessons for Tamil subjects will be prepared by the DIETs at Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli, English subjects at DITEs in Coimbatore and Trichy, Math at Namakkal and Villupuram, Science at Dindigul and Salem and Social Science at Thiruvarur and Madurai.

For this work, 16 teachers from various districts have been deployed as district coordinators for the educational television channel Kalvi TV.

The work will start on February 23.

As part of ensuring quality education for government school students, video lessons will be prepared by the TNSCERT based on the Ennun Ezhuthum scheme and the government has allocated certain funds for this work, a DIET officer told The New Indian Express.

"The principals of DIET will select the teachers who are producing video content for the subjects in the concerned district. The teachers will prepare the subject-related interactive video lesson, audio file, demo videos and animated videos of seven minutes for Classes IV and V," he said.

"SCERT Tamil Nadu has planned to complete this work by May end. Teachers will use the video lessons in classes from the next academic year. Video lessons would kindle interest among the students," the DIET officer said.

The Ennun Ezhuthum scheme aims to improve text-reading abilities and basic mathematical operation skills for students under the age of eight.