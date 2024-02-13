As many as 92 students from the government high school in Sakangkudi village near Chidambaram, Tamil Nadu, fell ill after consuming contaminated midday meals on Monday, February 12.

About 30 of them have been hospitalized and are undergoing treatment, said a report by The New Indian Express.

The school serves midday meals to 222 students daily, as per the sources. On Monday, during lunch, a girl found a dead skink in the vegetable rice and eggs being served at the school and alerted the other students. Soon, students began vomiting and teachers immediately called 108 ambulance services to transport them to hospitals.

During the commotion, villagers and parents had gathered at the school and argued with the teachers for providing the students with spoiled food, TNIE added.

Upon being informed, police personnel from Bhuvanagiri, Orathur, and Sethiyathopu, rushed to the scene, led by the additional deputy superintendent of police (SP) of Chidambaram sub-division, P Ragubathy.

The affected students were sent to various government hospitals with the help of ambulances from various locations. Police said, 33 students, including 11 girls, have been admitted to Cuddalore government hospital, while the others were discharged after initial treatment. Officials from health and education departments visited the affected students at the hospital.

Sources from the education department said that a team of officials inspected the school, including the kitchen, and inquired about the teachers and midday meal scheme workers. Further action will be taken based on their report, sources added.