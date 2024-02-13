Established with a vision to bring about innovation in higher education and learning in emerging areas of the knowledge society, the university of the future, NIIT University (NU), is delighted to declare that candidates with a valid score in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 are eligible to apply for admissions directly without appearing for NUAT (NIIT University Aptitude Test).

These candidates will appear for a faculty interaction and upon selection secure admission in the stream of their choice. Additionally, based on their JEE scores, candidates may qualify for merit-based scholarships of up to 100%. The last date for applications under early admission mode is closing soon.

Admissions are now open to new-age programmes such as BTech in Cyber Security, and BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science that have been designed to provide students with skill sets aligned to the future world of work. Students can also opt for BTech in Computer Science and Engineering, BTech in Electronics & Communication Engineering, BTech in Biotechnology, three-year Bachelor of Business Administration and four-year integrated Master's in Business Administration (iMBA) programmes after Class XII.

The new undergraduate programme, BTech in Artificial Intelligence and Data Science, has been introduced this year considering the demand of the contemporary business landscape for interdisciplinary expertise. This programme aims to groom students with transformative skills in science, engineering, technology, and business. The curriculum covers a spectrum of AI and Data Science topics, including AI-ML, deep neural network, NLP, Generative AI with Large Language Models (LLMs), optimisation, and predictive analytics. Students are equipped to revolutionise sectors like manufacturing, healthcare, finance, and retail.

For more, check out https://niituniversity.in/admissions