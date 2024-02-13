The Supreme Court has tentatively listed the postponement of NEET MDS 2024 case for February 16. To recall, eleven petitioners filed a petition in the apex court of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) 2024 on February 8, 2024.

According to the official website of the Supreme Court, case 6344/2024 was filed on 08-02-2024 at 05.11 pm, and tentatively may be listed on February 16, 2024, Friday. The aspirants are being represented by petitioner advocate Sumanth Nookala.

The dental entrance, which was initially scheduled to be conducted on February 9, has been postponed to March 18, 2024. The aspirants alleged that the exam is usually conducted simultaneously with NEET PG, therefore, they urge for postponement as there will be sufficient preparation time.

Speaking to EdexLive, an MDS aspirant and an intern from the 2018 batch, Dr Ayesha Nazrin, said, "The exam counselling will be held simultaneously with NEET PG, therefore, time will be wasted as aspirants are idle after the day of the exam (March 18) till counselling after July." Advocating for the cause, she highlighted that around 8,000 candidates are not eligible for the exam due to cut-off internship dates.

According to the two online petition links, more than 8,800 aspirants have signed the petition voicing the concerns of thousands of MDS 2024 aspirants. She recalls that multiple representations to the National Medical Commission (NMC), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare (MoHFW), Dental Council of India (DCI) and other officials did not yield any results. Therefore, they were obliged to resort to approaching the apex court.

"We hope the Supreme Court delivers speedy justice," Ayesha told EdexLive, adding that they are in great anguish and stress as many do not know whether they are eligible for the exam, considering the exam is a month away.