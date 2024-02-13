A private school teacher in Karnatala has been booked for abetment of suicide after a girl student died after consuming poison, a report by PTI stated.

The teacher of a private school at Belthangady in Dakshina Kannada district was arrested for allegedly abetting the suicide of a girl student by sending a derogatory message about her to a classmate, police said on Tuesday, February 13.

The girl who has been identified as a resident of Pijathadka in Dharmasthala, was in a critical condition after she allegedly attempted suicide by consuming poison, died at a hospital in Bengaluru on Monday, February 12, they said.

Sources alleged that the girl student is likely to have taken the extreme step after her drawing teacher passed derogatory remarks.

The girl was admitted to a hospital in Mangaluru on February 7 and was shifted to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru two days back for advanced treatment, sources informed.

The drawing teacher was arrested on February 12 by the police for abetting the suicide as the girl reportedly took the extreme step due to humiliation after the teacher allegedly sent an ill-meaning message about her to another student.

Dharmasthala police have registered a case and investigations are on, police said.

