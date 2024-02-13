Karnataka's Minister of Information Technology and Bio Technology (IT & BT) Priyank Kharge said that the state government will provide all support to the United States government to set up a consulate in Bengaluru.

The report by The New Indian Express informed that Kharge requested setting up a consulate in the city to facilitate visa of students and professionals and other formalities, pointing out that a huge population of students and technology workers from Bengaluru visit the US on a regular basis.

The minister was speaking to delegates of the US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India, who are visiting major Tier I and II South Indian cities from February 12-20. More than 15 well-known and respected schools from the United States of America are part of the Trade Mission.

“The delegates of the Trade Mission will seek to connect US educational institutions with Indian higher education institutions and students to advance mutually beneficial collaboration,” he said.

Sharath Bachegowda, Chairman, KEONICS (Karnataka State Electronics Development Corporation Limited), also added, “We will extend our full support to the US government for starting a consulate in Bengaluru. It will help the IT and ITES (Information Technology Enabled Service) industries, techies and students in Karnataka, who have to travel to Chennai and Hyderabad for their visa applications.”

The US Trade Mission to Karnataka and South India, organised by the US Commercial Service, began its tour with Bengaluru from February 12 to 13 and will head to Mangaluru and Manipal from February 14 to 15.

It will also explore multiple avenues of cooperation between the US and India in advancing technology innovation in manufacturing and other allied sectors, added TNIE.