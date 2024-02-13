Ahead of its student union elections, the Jawaharlal Nehru University's (JNU) general body has passed a resolution to extend the prescribed age limit of candidates contesting the polls by two years, according to an official document.

As per a report by PTI, this move will provide an opportunity to students who did not meet the age criteria to contest the upcoming JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) polls, stalled due the COVID-19 pandemic, the document released by the varsity on Monday night, February 12, said.

The decision was taken on Monday during the University General Body Meeting (UGBM), in which, the members unanimously passed the resolution to extend the prescribed age limit by two years.

"The JNUSU elections have not been held after the academic session of 2019-20 for four consecutive years, depriving students who have exceeded the age bar set by the Lyngdoh Committee Recommendations of their right to participate in the democratic process of the students' union elections," the document read.

According to the Lyngdoh Committee recommendations, the prescribed age bar for the JNUSU undergarments (UG) candidate is 17 to 22 years, postgraduate (PG) candidate 25 years, and PhD candidate up to 30 years.

This decision has been taken to ensure that students deprived of their right to contest the JNUSU elections could get an opportunity to contest the elections in 2023-24, PTI added.

The UGBM was reconvened on Monday after it was disrupted amid clashes between Rashtriya Seva Sangh (RSS)-affiliated ABVP (Akhil Bharati Vidyarthi Parishad) and Left-backed groups.

The meeting also passed a resolution to include two JNUSU office bearers to preside the school general body meetings in the absence of elected councillors in the school-level committee.