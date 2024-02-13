Sri Chaitanya has emerged as the champion of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2024 (January session), secured Perfect 100 percentilers along with a flawless 300 out of 300 score, as announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) today, February 13.

Sri Chaitanya's remarkable achievements includes:

- 13 students secured 100 percentiles in two subjects

- 68 Students secured 100 percentiles in Physics

- 58 Students secured 100 percentiles in Chemistry

- 34 Students secured 100 percentiles in Mathematics

This year's results mark a historic milestone a total of 162 subject-wise 100 percentilers, a testament to Sri Chaitanya's unwavering commitment to academic excellence and student success.

Sri Chaitanya is renowned for consistently producing top results in all competitive exams. Additionally, last year, students from the Sri Chaitanya classroom programme secured All India Rank 1 in the Open Category in JEE Main, JEE Advanced, and the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) in 2023.

Reflecting on their remarkable feat, the students emphasised the significance of hard work and determination in achieving such exceptional results. They attributed their success to the relentless support and guidance provided by Sri Chaitanya Institutions and its dedicated faculty members.

Sushma Boppana, Academic Director of Sri Chaitanya, highlighted the pivotal role of structured curricula, outstanding teaching methodologies, and continuous student motivation in nurturing academic brilliance. She extended her heartfelt congratulations to all the achievers and wished them continued success in their future endeavours.