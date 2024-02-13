Published: 13th February 2024
ISB Executive Education releases India Corporate Governance Scorecard 2024
The findings further equip ISB Executive Education to create more relevant corporate governance programmes, such as the Powering High-Performance Boards
In response to a growing need to understand the state of Indian Boards, the Indian School of Business (ISB) Executive Education has released the India Corporate Governance Scorecard - 2024, today, February 12, Monday.
Conducted by Sanjay Kallapur, Professor, ISB; Nirmalya Kumar, Professor, SMU, and Harish Raichandani (adjunct faculty), ISB, the empirical report, based on a survey of directors from Indian companies, offers insights into the prevailing practices and challenges in corporate governance.
The study evaluated corporate governance in nine areas across three dimensions: Guidance and Oversight, Board Functioning, and Leadership. The responding directors provided perspectives on boards of different types of companies, namely, professionally managed companies, promoter/family-owned, multinational corporations, Indian conglomerates, and Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs).
A few of the highlights from their findings include:
- The scorecard reveals the varying degrees of satisfaction (percentage of directors responding “satisfied” or “highly satisfied”) across three dimensions: Board Leadership – 82%, Board Functioning – 73%, and Guidance & Oversight – 71%
- Directors demonstrate strong board effectiveness, marked by leadership acumen, a vibrant culture of collaboration, effective Board-CEO engagement, and commitment to their roles
- Directors exhibit a dichotomy in risk oversight, with high confidence in regulatory compliance at 95%, yet mixed vigilance over obsolescence and technology risks at 68% and 72%, respectively
- Strategic oversight emerges as a critical area for improvement, with only 68% satisfaction, indicating a potential blind spot in Indian boardrooms' competencie