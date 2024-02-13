Schools in Himachal Pradesh will be screening inspirational films during the academic session 2024-25, with an aim to motivate the students to take more interest in studies, says a report by PTI.



In the first phase, 40 selected films will be screened in 40 schools of Hamirpur district during the coming academic session on a trial basis, said Deputy Director (Education), Hamirpur, Anil Kaushal, on Monday, February 12. If the initiative is found to be successful, it will then be extended to all districts in a phased manner.



"The students would watch the films through LED projectors,” he added.



Kaushal said that the Education Department is using modern technologies in the schools for the all-round development of the students and making academics interesting.



The films related to Math, English and Science subjects are being shown to the students through cartoons so that they can appear in the examinations without stress, he added.



The Sampark Foundation had earlier started a programme to educate the students through cartoons in a few schools of the district, PTI added. The district administration has planned to educate the students in 40 schools of the district on the same lines and all the schools in the district would be covered in a phased manner, he added.