A 20-year-old BTech student ended his life, allegedly by suicide, at the Government Engineering College in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district, reported IANS.

The police reached the spot upon receiving information and after conducting a preliminary investigation, took the body into custody.

The deceased has been identified as Aman Kumar, 20-year-old son of Pratap Kumar, a native of Barabanki, who was a first-year student of Government Engineering College located at Atarra police station area of Banda.

According to police, the boy had last spoken to his two roommates on their mobile phone late on Sunday night, February 11.

"They had told him that they were returning to college and requested him to open the room when they reached the hostel on Monday," said police on Tuesday, February 13.

The police said that both the students reached the hostel on Monday and knocked on the door several times but there was no response. "They informed the warden, who tried to open the door, but in vain," police said.

The warden alerted the police who then broke open the door and found the student’s body.

There were many photos of a few girls pasted on the wall of the room. "It appears that the student apparently ended life following a failed relationship," said police.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and investigation is underway, added IANS.

If you are depressed or having suicidal thoughts, remember you are not alone. Reach out to a loved one or contact the following helplines Tele MANAS: 14416 and Sangath: 011-41198666