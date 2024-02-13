In light of general transfers, Bhuvanagiri Special Deputy Collector Nagalakshmi, who was appointed as the inquiry officer in the suicide case of two Class X students at Bhuvanagiri SC girls hostel, has been transferred to another district. However, a new officer for the inquiry has not yet been appointed by the district collector, stated a report in The New Indian Express.

Officials said that prior to her transfer, Nagalakshmi conducted a three-day inquiry and gathered details.

During the investigation, all hostel staff were questioned regarding the behaviour of the victims — Bhavya and Vaishnavi — before the incident, as well as the conduct of auto driver Anjaneyu with the students. It was alleged that an auto-rickshaw driver used to sneak into the hostel in the dead of the night.

Warden Shailaja, who was suspended in connection with the incident, was summoned to the Collectorate for questioning. The warden claimed that she had counselled Bhavya and Vaishnavi over their alleged misbehaviour towards junior students, stated The New Indian Express report.

Meanwhile, if the district collector appoints another officer, there is a possibility that the investigation will proceed smoothly.

As of now, the district administration has not made arrangements for the 110 students who vacated the hostel. With examinations scheduled for next month, authorities have decided to accommodate 14 Class X students at a social welfare residential school in Bhuvanagiri. Bhuvanagiri ACP Venkat Reddy mentioned that the suicide note of the girls had been sent to the FSL, but no reports have been received yet.